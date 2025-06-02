Palm Oil Firms and Analysts Upbeat on CPO 2025 Outlook, Citing Stable Prices

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Palm oil companies are looking are looking at an upbeat year in 2025 and as crude palm oil (CPO) prices are projected to remain stable or even rally in the near future, although firms and analysts are expecting a headwind from the export levy hike imposed recently.

As of last Friday (30/5), the August 2025 CPO contract price on the Malaysia Exchange reached 3,878 ringgit per ton, down about 16% year-to-date (YtD). Earlier this year, the price had reached 4,200 ringgit per ton.