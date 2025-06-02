Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Kumpulan buah sawit yang telah lepas dari tandan sebelum dikirim ke pabrik kelapa sawit PT Sahabat Mewah dan Makmur, Belitung Timur, Rabu (28/8/2024). / Bisnis-Annasa Rizki Kamalina

Palm Oil Firms and Analysts Upbeat on CPO 2025 Outlook, Citing Stable Prices

Palm oil firms stay optimistic for 2025 amid stable CPO prices, driven by B40 biodiesel demand and tight supply. Export levy hike poses mild risk.

Anitana Widya Puspa
Anitana Widya Puspa - Bisnis.com
Senin, 2 Juni 2025 | 22:02
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Palm oil companies are looking are looking at an upbeat year in 2025 and as crude palm oil (CPO) prices are projected to remain stable or even rally in the near future, although firms and analysts are expecting a headwind from the export levy hike imposed recently.

As of last Friday (30/5), the August 2025 CPO contract price on the Malaysia Exchange reached 3,878 ringgit per ton, down about 16% year-to-date (YtD). Earlier this year, the price had reached 4,200 ringgit per ton.

