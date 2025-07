Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rollout of the 50 percent biodiesel blend, or B50, calls for a substantial increase in raw material supply. To support this initiative, the government is aiming to add five new biodiesel production facilities.

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has set a target of five additional plants to back the B50 program. However, progress has been limited, with only three facilities currently under construction.