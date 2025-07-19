star

Big-Money Investors Split on GOTO

Investment giants Vanguard and BlackRock diverge on its approach for GOTO, with one trimming while the other increasing its exposure.

user-profile
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & Oktaviano DB Hana - Bisnis.com

Sabtu, 19 Juli 2025 | 23:50

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s stock (GOTO) remains a favorite in 2025 among investment giants such as The Vanguard Group Inc. and BlackRock Inc., which seems to have different approaches on the stock.

According to Bloomberg, both Vanguard and BlackRock continue to hold GOTO shares as of Wednesday (16/7), but whereas Vanguard have reduced its holding from 39.07 billion to 37.01 billion shares year-to-date (YtD), BlackRock, on the other hand, upped its stake from 24.58 billion to 25.32 billion shares YtD.

