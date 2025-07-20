CDIA Trading Suspended After Surge, Prajogo Pangestu’s IPO Streak Under Scrutiny

CDIA shares suspended after six ARA rallies. Joins CUAN and BREN in Prajogo Pangestu-linked stocks under suspension.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), a recently listed firm backed by one of Indonesia’s wealthiest Prajogo Pangestu, had its share trading suspended by the bourse authority on Thursday (17/7) after its stock rallied to its upper daily price limit (ARA) for sixth consecutive days since its listing.

CDIA was priced at IDR 190 per share on its initial public offering, but the price had surged to IDR 780 when it was suspended, marking more than 300% gain since its listing on Wednesday last week (9/7).