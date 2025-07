Astra International's car sales dropped 12.98% in H1 2025 due to economic challenges, but hopes for a rebound in H2 with GIIAS 2025 as a potential catalyst.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Astra International Tbk (ASII) saw a dip in car sales during H1/2025, reflecting a slowdown in one of the conglomerate’s core business segments.

Company data shows that ASII’s wholesale car sales — shipments from manufacturers to dealerships — stood at 201,633 units in the January–June period, marking a 12.98 percent decline from the 231,734 units recorded during the same period in 2024.