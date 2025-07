Carmakers from China are surpassing Korean brands in Indonesia, with Chinese sales jumping 67.88% in 2024. Price cuts and local assembly boost their market share.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The growing influx of new Chinese automotive brands has become increasingly visible on Indonesian roads, with their sales beginning to surpass those of South Korean manufacturers.

According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), the surge of Chinese-made vehicles into the domestic market gained significant momentum in 2024.