star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

BlackRock Adds Stake in Green Energy Stocks BREN, PGEO, and ADRO

BlackRock Adds Stake in Green Energy Stocks BREN, PGEO, and ADRO

World’s largest asset manager BlackRock is accumulating Indonesian stocks linked to green and renewable energy, including BREN, PGEO, and ADRO.

user-profile
Nurbaiti & M Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com

Minggu, 20 Juli 2025 | 11:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Firms linked to renewable energy are gearing up for a tailwind after Indonesia announced its ambitious target to double the renewable energy mix by 2035, with some already forming plans to expand their green portfolio.

One of Wall Street’s heavyweight investors, BlackRock, has kept its buying spree on Indonesian renewable stocks, including Prajogo Pangestu’s Barito Renewables Energy (BREN), a subsidiary of state-owned energy firm Pertamina Geothermal (PGEO), and coal and renewable resource mining firm Alamtri Resources (ADRO).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Linking Astra’s H1 2025 Outlook to Weaker Automotive Sales

English Version

11 menit yang lalu

BlackRock Adds Stake in Green Energy Stocks BREN, PGEO, and ADRO

English Version

55 menit yang lalu

CDIA Trading Suspended After Surge, Prajogo Pangestu’s IPO Streak Under Scrutiny

CDIA Trading Suspended After Surge, Prajogo Pangestu’s IPO Streak Under Scrutiny

star English Version

55 menit yang lalu

Pecah Rekor, Intip Daftar Emiten yang Delisting dari BEI 2021-2025

star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

Profil Larry Ellison, Orang Terkaya ke-2 Dunia yang Dekat dengan Trump

star Konglomerasi

9 jam yang lalu

Big-Money Investors Split on GOTO
Big-Money Investors Split on GOTO
star English Version

12 jam yang lalu

Indonesia Ramps Up B50 Biodiesel, Raising Investment and Export Issues
Indonesia Ramps Up B50 Biodiesel, Raising Investment and Export Issues
star English Version

20 jam yang lalu

Dana Pensiun Asing Tambah Muatan di Saham GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, BBCA
Dana Pensiun Asing Tambah Muatan di Saham GOTO, BBRI, TLKM, BBCA
star Investasi

21 jam yang lalu

Investor Kakap di Saham Mitratel (MTEL), Rencana Buyback dan Isu Merger
Investor Kakap di Saham Mitratel (MTEL), Rencana Buyback dan Isu Merger
star Emiten

19 Jul 2025

Lompatan Kekayaan Konglomerat Loyal Pemegang Saham Termahal DCII
Lompatan Kekayaan Konglomerat Loyal Pemegang Saham Termahal DCII
star Konglomerasi

18 Jul 2025

BAGIKAN

To Top