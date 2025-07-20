BlackRock Adds Stake in Green Energy Stocks BREN, PGEO, and ADRO

World’s largest asset manager BlackRock is accumulating Indonesian stocks linked to green and renewable energy, including BREN, PGEO, and ADRO.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Firms linked to renewable energy are gearing up for a tailwind after Indonesia announced its ambitious target to double the renewable energy mix by 2035, with some already forming plans to expand their green portfolio.

One of Wall Street’s heavyweight investors, BlackRock, has kept its buying spree on Indonesian renewable stocks, including Prajogo Pangestu’s Barito Renewables Energy (BREN), a subsidiary of state-owned energy firm Pertamina Geothermal (PGEO), and coal and renewable resource mining firm Alamtri Resources (ADRO).