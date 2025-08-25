star

Shaping the Right Stimulus for Manufacturing Growth

Shaping the Right Stimulus for Manufacturing Growth

The government is asked to provide fiscal and non-fiscal stimulus that is more focused on encouraging growth in the manufacturing sector.

user-profile
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com

Senin, 25 Agustus 2025 | 18:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Industry players are calling for more focused fiscal and non-fiscal stimulus to help the government reach its 5.4 percent economic growth target next year.

Businesses argue that manufacturing, as the backbone of the economy, needs to expand by over 5 percent to sustain that growth. In Q2/2025, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the sector grew by 4.31 percent YoY, contributing around 18–19 percent to GDP — a level that has remained largely stagnant, according to Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Deputy Chairman for Industry Saleh Husin.

