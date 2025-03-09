Historia Bisnis: How Foreign Fund Managers First Entered the Indonesian Market

The entry of the first foreign investors into Indonesia’s capital market was observed over 10 years ago in March of 1993 and 1994.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign fund managers and investors have always held sway in Indonesia’s capital market, with their presence typically meaning an upward IDX Composite (IHSG) while conversely, sell-offs would lead to a bearish trend in the composite index.

The initial influx of foreign investors into Indonesia’s stock market, particularly foreign fund managers, was documented in the March 1993 and 1994 editions of Bisnis Indonesia. On Friday, March 5, 1993, Bisnis Indonesia published an article titled “Foreign Fund Managers Eye Investment in Indonesia.”