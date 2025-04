Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Liquidity remains a critical concern in the banking sector, as it continues to grapple with high costs of funds (CoF) during Q1 2025.

JP Morgan has acknowledged that Indonesian banks are still encountering a series of challenges in the early part of the year. This is evident in the financial performance projections for the banking issuers analyzed, including BMRI, BBNI, BBRI, BBCA, and Bank Jago (ARTO).