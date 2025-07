Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coal and the wider mining sector is under increasing pressure amid the government’s plan to add export duties for coal and shortening work plan and budget (RKAB) approvals to only one year from the previous three-year periods.

PT RMK Energy (RMKE) president director Vincent Saputra hopes the government will avoid policies that weigh down coal miners’ operations. He believes that a shorter annual approval periods could disrupt capital planning and expenditure.