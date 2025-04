Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Analysts are projecting a tailwind for the IDXHIDIV20, a bourse index listing the top 20 firms with the highest paying dividends after the index slumped since the beginning of the year.

The forecast comes as the index bounced back ahead at the start of the second quarter and after the Idul Fitri holidays, coinciding with the time when many of the index’s prominent constituents are nearing their dividend payment dates.