Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock outlook for PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (TLKM) remains positive and on an upward trajectory, supported by the company’s decision to distribute nearly 90% of its 2024 net profit as dividends.

During the annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held Tuesday (27/5/2025), TLKM approved the distribution of cash dividends totaling IDR 21.04 trillion, which is equivalent to 89% of the company’s net profit of IDR 23.64 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year.