A Hope for Manufacturing Revival: US Agrees to Lower Tariffs

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— A wave of excitement over the Indonesia–United States (US) tariff agreements is sweeping across multiple industries, with labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, footwear, furniture, and fisheries set to gain the most from the agreement.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso believes the agreement presents an opportunity for new investments to flow into the country because the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indonesian products entering the US are lower (at 19%) compared to products from Indonesia’s peers, such as Vietnam, which faces a 20% tariff.