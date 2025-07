The trade pact between Indonesia & United States has opened the door to fresh opportunities & challenges for stocks across various sectors, including poultry.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The trade pact between Indonesia and the United States has opened the door to fresh opportunities and challenges for stocks across various sectors, including poultry.

US President Donald Trump recently revealed that Indonesian goods will now face a reduced tariff of 19 percent, down from the previous 32 percent. Meanwhile, American exports to Indonesia will enjoy zero tariffs.