Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Brokerages are upbeat on Bakrie Group’s mining contractor PT Darma Henwa Tbk. (DEWA) with buy ratings and a consensus projection representing a potential 90% upside, after the firm closed the first quarter with solid results.

After posting significant profit growth in Q1, DEWA saw a rally that brought its stock up to IDR 186 per share, up 57.63% year-to-date (YtD).