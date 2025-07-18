Conglomerate Stocks Surge Amid Bullish Momentum in IHSG

The bullish momentum in the capital market over the past two weeks has fueled optimism for further gains, particularly in conglomerate stocks.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The bullish momentum in the capital market over the past two weeks has fueled optimism for further gains, particularly in conglomerate stocks that have been instrumental in driving the index higher.

Analysts note that several of these stocks remain attractive to investors, given their relatively low valuations.

According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed at 7,287 on Thursday (17/7), marking a 1.32 percent increase for the day. Over the past two weeks, the IHSG has climbed 6.14 percent.