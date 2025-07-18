star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Conglomerate Stocks Surge Amid Bullish Momentum in IHSG

Conglomerate Stocks Surge Amid Bullish Momentum in IHSG

The bullish momentum in the capital market over the past two weeks has fueled optimism for further gains, particularly in conglomerate stocks.

user-profile
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 18 Juli 2025 | 14:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The bullish momentum in the capital market over the past two weeks has fueled optimism for further gains, particularly in conglomerate stocks that have been instrumental in driving the index higher.

Analysts note that several of these stocks remain attractive to investors, given their relatively low valuations.
According to data from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed at 7,287 on Thursday (17/7), marking a 1.32 percent increase for the day. Over the past two weeks, the IHSG has climbed 6.14 percent.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Conglomerate Stocks Surge Amid Bullish Momentum in IHSG

English Version

26 menit yang lalu

Are Battery EVs Still Relevant Amid the Auto Slump?

English Version

42 menit yang lalu

Top Foreign Investors Picks: BREN, GOTO, BBCA, and Others

Top Foreign Investors Picks: BREN, GOTO, BBCA, and Others

star English Version

42 menit yang lalu

Prospek dan Target Anyar Saham INCO Sebelum Penunjukan Presdir dan CEO Baru Vale Indonesia

star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Gonjang-ganjing Tarif Trump di Pasar Kopi Global, Harga akan Kembali Pahit?

star Bisnis

3 jam yang lalu

Barito Stock Surge Adds IDR 73 T to Prajogo Pangestu’s Wealth in a Day
Barito Stock Surge Adds IDR 73 T to Prajogo Pangestu’s Wealth in a Day
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

Amunisi Darma Henwa (DEWA) yang Target Sahamnya Masih Jauh
Amunisi Darma Henwa (DEWA) yang Target Sahamnya Masih Jauh
star Emiten

8 jam yang lalu

Why IPO Stocks Like CDIA, MERI, and COIN are Soaring and Getting Flagged by IDX
Why IPO Stocks Like CDIA, MERI, and COIN are Soaring and Getting Flagged by IDX
star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

CDIA Disuspensi, Deretan Saham IPO Prajogo Pangestu Kerap Melonjak dan Kena UMA
CDIA Disuspensi, Deretan Saham IPO Prajogo Pangestu Kerap Melonjak dan Kena UMA
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Wilmar Caplok Saham Agribisnis India, Memperluas Jejak di Pasar Asia
Wilmar Caplok Saham Agribisnis India, Memperluas Jejak di Pasar Asia
star Konglomerasi

15 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top