Prajogo’s net worth jumped by 16.02 percent, or $4.5 billion — equivalent to approximately IDR 73.08 trillion — in a single day.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of companies affiliated with the Prajogo Pangestu are drawing strong interest from investors on the capital market.

This is evident from the combined transaction value of six Barito Group issuers, which reached IDR 6.08 trillion.