Why IPO Stocks Like CDIA, MERI, and COIN are Soaring and Getting Flagged by IDX

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several newly listed companies on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) have experienced sharp gains in share prices, driven by heightened investor expectations surrounding their performance. Some of these issuers have attracted regulatory scrutiny and been placed under special monitoring.

Among them are PT Chandra Daya Investasi Tbk (CDIA), PT Merry Riana Edukasi Tbk (MERI), and PT Indokripto Koin Semesta Tbk (COIN), all of which have been flagged by the IDX due to unusual market activity (UMA).