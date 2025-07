As much as 14 mining firms have disbursed substantial capital expenditures for exploration in the first half, including big names such as CUAN, ANTM), ITMG.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As much as 14 mining firms have disbursed substantial capital expenditures for exploration in the first half, including big names such as PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN), PT Aneka Tambang (ANTM), and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG).

From latest reports, CUAN claims to have spent IDR 3.05 billion on exploration as of July 9, 2025. The exploration was carried out by CUAN subsidiary PT Intam, in Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara.