Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Ministry of Finance projects economic growth in Q2/2025 to surpass 4.7%, supported by the release of previously withheld efficiency budget allocations for the period.

Director General of Economic and Fiscal Strategy at the ministry Febrio Nathan Kacaribu said the government is working to sustain growth momentum by accelerating fiscal spending.