Indonesia Sets Sights on European Renewable Energy Technology

Indonesia Sets Sights on European Renewable Energy Technology

Several eurozone countries have already made significant strides in reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation.

user-profile
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 17 Juli 2025 | 11:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s national energy authority is looking to strengthen collaboration on advanced technology for the development of new and renewable energy (NRE), following the finalization of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA).

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) stated that it will prioritize efforts to explore potential cooperation in the NRE sector with European partners, noting the region's leadership in clean energy innovation. Several eurozone countries have already made significant strides in reducing reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation.

