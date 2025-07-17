star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Lo Kheng Hong Loads Up on GJTL Shares Despite Correction, Here’s Why

Lo Kheng Hong Loads Up on GJTL Shares Despite Correction, Here’s Why

Lo Kheng Hong reveals the playbook behind his continued accumulation of GJTL shares despite a year-to-date decline.

user-profile
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 17 Juli 2025 | 09:05

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock of PT Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) continues to slip throughout the year, marking a 7.42% correction year-to-date (YtD) as of Tuesday afternoon (15/7). Despite that, veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong, the largest individual shareholder of GJTL, keeps accumulating his holdings in GJTL.

Lo was observed to be adding his stake in GJTL over the last few months, with the most recent purchase on July 10 when the man often dubbed “Indonesia’s Warren Buffett” added 1.5 million GJTL shares to his holdings after another purchase of 200,000 shares just a day earlier.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Lo Kheng Hong Loads Up on GJTL Shares Despite Correction, Here’s Why

Investasi

8 menit yang lalu

Strategi Adhi Commuter (ADCP) Usai Suntikan Dana Adhi Karya (ADHI) Rp82 Miliar

Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Beda Racikan Duo Investor Raksasa Saham GOTO

Beda Racikan Duo Investor Raksasa Saham GOTO

star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Hartadinata (HRTA) Doubles Down on Gold With IDR 150 billion Capex

star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Benang Merah Kinerja Astra (ASII) dari Penurunan Penjualan Mobil Semester I/2025

star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Ramalan Harga Perak Tembus Level Psikologis US$40
Ramalan Harga Perak Tembus Level Psikologis US$40
star Investasi

12 jam yang lalu

Bond Market Poised for Boom as Corporates Race to Issue Bonds in H2
Bond Market Poised for Boom as Corporates Race to Issue Bonds in H2
star English Version

13 jam yang lalu

Ada Sentimen Tarif Impor AS, CPIN & JPFA Kian Berkokok?
Ada Sentimen Tarif Impor AS, CPIN & JPFA Kian Berkokok?
star Emiten

13 jam yang lalu

Menanti Aksi PTPP dari Divestasi hingga Merger
Menanti Aksi PTPP dari Divestasi hingga Merger
star Emiten

15 jam yang lalu

IEU-CEPA Deal Spurs Textile Industry’s Push into European Market
IEU-CEPA Deal Spurs Textile Industry’s Push into European Market
star English Version

15 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top