Lo Kheng Hong Loads Up on GJTL Shares Despite Correction, Here’s Why

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The stock of PT Gajah Tunggal (GJTL) continues to slip throughout the year, marking a 7.42% correction year-to-date (YtD) as of Tuesday afternoon (15/7). Despite that, veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong, the largest individual shareholder of GJTL, keeps accumulating his holdings in GJTL.

Lo was observed to be adding his stake in GJTL over the last few months, with the most recent purchase on July 10 when the man often dubbed “Indonesia’s Warren Buffett” added 1.5 million GJTL shares to his holdings after another purchase of 200,000 shares just a day earlier.