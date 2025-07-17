star

Inside Prajogo Pangestu’s Property Ventures Through Griya Idola

Griya Idola, the property subsidiary of Prajogo Pangestu’s Barito Group, forms part of the conglomerate’s business diversification strategy

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 17 Juli 2025 | 10:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA–Griya Idola, the property arm of conglomerate Prajogo Pangestu, remains relatively modest in scale compared to his expansive energy and petrochemical ventures. Still, it reflects the broader diversification push of the Barito Pacific Group.

The property unit recently drew market attention amid speculation of a potential initial public offering (IPO), a rumor that was dismissed by Barito Pacific Director and Corporate Secretary David Kosasih in a disclosure to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) on Tuesday (6/5/2025).

