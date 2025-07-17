Indonesia’s Steel Giants KRAS, GGRP Brace for China’s Export Wave

Steel producers such as KRAS and GGRP are focusing on strategies to sustain their performance amid a surge of steel exports from China.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– Amid a surge in steel exports from China, domestic players such as PT Krakatau Steel Tbk. (KRAS) and PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk. (GGRP) are working to stay competitive by adopting differentiation strategies and expanding into value-added export markets.

The influx of Chinese steel threatens to push down domestic prices, squeeze profit margins, and intensify competition for local producers. To safeguard their performance, these companies are pursuing a series of strategic projects.