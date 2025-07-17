JP Morgan Remains Neutral on EMTK After Double-Down on BUKA, SCMA

JP Morgan maintains its rating on media and telco firm PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTK) following a series of events over the past year.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — JP Morgan maintains its rating on media and telco firm PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi (EMTK) following a series of events over the past year involving shares changing hands and consolidations of subsidiaries, which were seen as positive catalysts for the company’s prospects.

A report published via Bloomberg (16/7) by Henry Wibowo, head of Indonesia research and strategy at JP Morgan, highlighted EMTK’s diverse business portfolio, backed by a strong balance sheet and proactive capital allocation management, thus providing a solid foundation for long-term growth.