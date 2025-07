Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— As Indonesia enters a low-rate era, a lineup of stocks that includes PT Barito Renewables Energy (BREN), PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), and PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) has been revealed as favorite picks for foreign investors.

Based on reports from the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI) as of June 30, 2025, Bisnis has compiled a list of the top 10 stocks with the highest foreign ownership on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).