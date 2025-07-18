Are Battery EVs Still Relevant Amid the Auto Slump?

Electric vehicle sales in Indonesia have slowed despite government incentives, driven by economic conditions such as inflation and weakening purchasing power.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to maintain strong presence in the market despite a slowing sales over the past three months leading up to June, despite the incentives rolled out since year start.

Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries data (Gaikindo) shows BEV sales in the first half at 35,846 units. A closer look shows that from January to March 2025, BEV sales increased in line with the disbursement of trillions of rupiah in government incentives early in the year.