star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Are Battery EVs Still Relevant Amid the Auto Slump?

Are Battery EVs Still Relevant Amid the Auto Slump?

Electric vehicle sales in Indonesia have slowed despite government incentives, driven by economic conditions such as inflation and weakening purchasing power.

user-profile
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 18 Juli 2025 | 14:14

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to maintain strong presence in the market despite a slowing sales over the past three months leading up to June, despite the incentives rolled out since year start.

Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries data (Gaikindo) shows BEV sales in the first half at 35,846 units. A closer look shows that from January to March 2025, BEV sales increased in line with the disbursement of trillions of rupiah in government incentives early in the year.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Conglomerate Stocks Surge Amid Bullish Momentum in IHSG

English Version

25 menit yang lalu

Are Battery EVs Still Relevant Amid the Auto Slump?

English Version

41 menit yang lalu

Top Foreign Investors Picks: BREN, GOTO, BBCA, and Others

Top Foreign Investors Picks: BREN, GOTO, BBCA, and Others

star English Version

41 menit yang lalu

Prospek dan Target Anyar Saham INCO Sebelum Penunjukan Presdir dan CEO Baru Vale Indonesia

star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Gonjang-ganjing Tarif Trump di Pasar Kopi Global, Harga akan Kembali Pahit?

star Bisnis

3 jam yang lalu

Barito Stock Surge Adds IDR 73 T to Prajogo Pangestu’s Wealth in a Day
Barito Stock Surge Adds IDR 73 T to Prajogo Pangestu’s Wealth in a Day
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

Amunisi Darma Henwa (DEWA) yang Target Sahamnya Masih Jauh
Amunisi Darma Henwa (DEWA) yang Target Sahamnya Masih Jauh
star Emiten

8 jam yang lalu

Why IPO Stocks Like CDIA, MERI, and COIN are Soaring and Getting Flagged by IDX
Why IPO Stocks Like CDIA, MERI, and COIN are Soaring and Getting Flagged by IDX
star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

CDIA Disuspensi, Deretan Saham IPO Prajogo Pangestu Kerap Melonjak dan Kena UMA
CDIA Disuspensi, Deretan Saham IPO Prajogo Pangestu Kerap Melonjak dan Kena UMA
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Wilmar Caplok Saham Agribisnis India, Memperluas Jejak di Pasar Asia
Wilmar Caplok Saham Agribisnis India, Memperluas Jejak di Pasar Asia
star Konglomerasi

15 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top