Indonesian Automotive Component Industry Faces Resilience Test

The US import tariffs has increased the competitiveness of Indonesian automotive components in the global market, despite challenges from Chinese products.

user-profile
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 18 Juli 2025 | 16:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Donald Trump’s decision to reduce import tariffs on Indonesian goods to 19 percent—down from the previous 32 percent—has provided a measure of relief for the country's automotive components industry.

Industry players welcomed the move, viewing it as a competitive advantage, particularly given that the new rate is among the lowest compared to other ASEAN countries. The policy shift is seen as a potential catalyst to boost the global competitiveness of Indonesia’s automotive components sector.

