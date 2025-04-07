New Era for Himbara, Leadership Reshuffle Signals Strategic Shift in State-Owned Banks

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The recent reshuffle in the leadership of the State-Owned Banks Association (Himbara) has sparked renewed optimism for business growth. This is especially significant as Himbara is expected to play a key role in supporting several major initiatives of the incoming government.

Ahead of the Eid holiday, the government and public shareholders of Himbara convened annual general meetings (AGMs) for all four member banks, where they outlined a series of critical agendas for the future.