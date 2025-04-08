Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Api dari cerobong asap di kilang minyak di Kentucky, AS. Bloomberg/Luke Sharrett.

Trump’s Tariffs Spark U.S. Involvement in Indonesia’s Energy Projects, Oil Imports to Rise

Trump’s tariffs drive deeper U.S. involvement in Indonesia’s energy sector, with new refinery plans and increased oil imports underway.

Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 8 April 2025 | 17:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The United States is set to deepen its involvement in Indonesia’s national energy projects, including the development of oil refineries currently being pushed by the government. This move comes as a response to the country’s imposition of a 32 percent reciprocal import tariff on Indonesian products.

Indonesia hopes that greater US participation in key energy initiatives will lead to an uptick in American exports to the country, potentially prompting President Donald Trump to ease or roll back the tariff policy toward Indonesia.

