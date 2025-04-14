Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Aktivitas di salah satu cabang Bank CIMB Niaga di Jakarta, Rabu (2/11/2022). /Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Gains from CIMB Niaga (BNGA)

Here’s the dividend earnings of Lo Kheng Hong, one of CIMB Niaga’s (BNGA) largest individual shareholders, as the bank prepares to announce its cash dividend.

Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Senin, 14 April 2025 | 16:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (BNGA) is set to announce its cash dividend distribution during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on Monday (14/4). Among those poised to benefit is seasoned investor Lo Kheng Hong, one of the bank’s largest individual shareholders.

According to BNGA’s 2024 annual report released on Sunday (13/4/2025), Hong ranked seventh among the top 20 shareholders of the Malaysian-affiliated bank. CIMB Group Sdn Bhd held the largest stake with 22.99 billion shares under a non-trading account, followed by PT Commerce Kapital with 255.4 million shares. Citibank New York, acting on behalf of the Norwegian government, held 244.36 million shares, while NTC CIM Investment Fund ICAV owned 800 million. Other notable individual investors included Johan Sundjoto with 60.5 million shares, and Hong, who held 26.31 million BNGA shares as of 31 December 2024.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Ramalan JP Morgan soal Nasib Merdeka Copper (MDKA) di Tengah Volatilitas Harga Komoditas
Emiten
39 menit yang lalu

Ramalan JP Morgan soal Nasib Merdeka Copper (MDKA) di Tengah Volatilitas Harga Komoditas

Prabowo Applauds Salim Group’s African Expansion, Encourages Others to Follow
English Version
54 menit yang lalu

Prabowo Applauds Salim Group’s African Expansion, Encourages Others to Follow

Bukan China yang Paling Boncos oleh Tarif Trump, Negara Berkembang di Asean Ini Paling Rentan
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Bukan China yang Paling Boncos oleh Tarif Trump, Negara Berkembang di Asean Ini Paling Rentan

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Gains from CIMB Niaga (BNGA)
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Gains from CIMB Niaga (BNGA)

Merayu Donald Trump dengan Impor Migas dari AS
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Merayu Donald Trump dengan Impor Migas dari AS

Berita Premium Lainnya