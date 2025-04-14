Lo Kheng Hong’s Dividend Gains from CIMB Niaga (BNGA)

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (BNGA) is set to announce its cash dividend distribution during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on Monday (14/4). Among those poised to benefit is seasoned investor Lo Kheng Hong, one of the bank’s largest individual shareholders.

According to BNGA’s 2024 annual report released on Sunday (13/4/2025), Hong ranked seventh among the top 20 shareholders of the Malaysian-affiliated bank. CIMB Group Sdn Bhd held the largest stake with 22.99 billion shares under a non-trading account, followed by PT Commerce Kapital with 255.4 million shares. Citibank New York, acting on behalf of the Norwegian government, held 244.36 million shares, while NTC CIM Investment Fund ICAV owned 800 million. Other notable individual investors included Johan Sundjoto with 60.5 million shares, and Hong, who held 26.31 million BNGA shares as of 31 December 2024.