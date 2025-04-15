Top Execs of Danantara and Sinar Mas Attend FORE’s Listing Ceremony

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Danantara chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir was seen attending the initial public offering (IPO) procession for PT Fore Kopi Indonesia Tbk. (FORE) on Monday (14/4/2025). Alongside him was Franky O. Widjaja, the head of Sinar Mas Group, both of whom wore matching army-green vests featuring the Fore logo on the left chest.

Their appearance at the event drew attention, given their prominent roles in Indonesia’s business world and active involvement in supporting the country's business and investment ecosystem. Pandu shared that his attendance marked his support for Fore, which he’s been backing for the past seven years. He said he became an investor after being invited by Wilson Cuaca, FORE's president commissioner and managing partner at East Ventures.