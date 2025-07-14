State-Owned Banks to Fund 'Merah Putih' Village Co-Ops

State-owned banks, including Bank Mandiri, BRI, and BTN, have confirmed measured financial support for the government’s Merah Putih village cooperatives.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned banks confirm “measured support” for the government’s 'Merah Putih' village cooperatives program despite scrutiny over funding capacity and financing risks.

Bank Mandiri corporate secretary M. Ashidiq Iswara said such support for the initiative, provided all measures align with principles of prudence and risk management. Furthermore, Bank Mandiri views the cooperatives initiative as part of a broader strategy to improve financial inclusion and empower the public’s economy.