PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) reported a 12.98% year-on-year decline in car sales during H1 2025, falling from 231,734 units to 201,633 units.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Astra International (ASII) is optimistic about car sales in the second half after H1’s slump which saw a 12.98% year-on-year (YoY) decline from 231,734 units in H1 2024 to 201,633 units in H1 2025.

Astra’s car sales in June 2025 was recorded at 29,365 units, down 33.1% YoY from 43,900 units. Toyota and Lexus cars were the largest contributors to Astra’s sales, accounting for 18,038 units.