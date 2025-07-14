Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is set to gain a new export market across 27 European Union member states as President Prabowo Subianto, who is currently visiting Brussels, Belgium, to accelerate the completion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), is slated to sign the deal this quarter.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said there are no remaining substantive issues to be discussed and negotiations are nearly wrapped up. He stressed that talks between Indonesia and EU states were conducted with full seriousness and back-and-forth bargaining until a mutually-beneficial deal was reached.