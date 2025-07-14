star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia

Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia

Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) opens alternative markets for Indonesia.

user-profile
Rika Anggraeni & Hendra Wibawa - Bisnis.com

Senin, 14 Juli 2025 | 19:10

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is set to gain a new export market across 27 European Union member states as President Prabowo Subianto, who is currently visiting Brussels, Belgium, to accelerate the completion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), is slated to sign the deal this quarter.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said there are no remaining substantive issues to be discussed and negotiations are nearly wrapped up. He stressed that talks between Indonesia and EU states were conducted with full seriousness and back-and-forth bargaining until a mutually-beneficial deal was reached.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Astra International (ASII) Eyes Recovery in Second Half

English Version

26 menit yang lalu

Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia

Bisnis

1 jam yang lalu

Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?

Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?

star Bisnis

1 jam yang lalu

Mengurai Jejak Dana Konglomerat di Ekosistem Startup

star Rintisan

2 jam yang lalu

Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) Sees Boon from Gold Tailwind Amid Sectoral Slump

star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Mobil China Makin Ramai di Jalan, Kalahkan Merek Asal Korea Selatan
Mobil China Makin Ramai di Jalan, Kalahkan Merek Asal Korea Selatan
star Bisnis

3 jam yang lalu

Ekspansi Agresif Emiten Hashim Djojohadikusumo dan Target Harga Saham WIFI
Ekspansi Agresif Emiten Hashim Djojohadikusumo dan Target Harga Saham WIFI
star Bisnis

4 jam yang lalu

Deretan Seri Obligasi dan Sukuk Wijaya Karya (WIKA) yang Masih Beredar, Tawarkan Kupon Maksimal 10,9%
Deretan Seri Obligasi dan Sukuk Wijaya Karya (WIKA) yang Masih Beredar, Tawarkan Kupon Maksimal 10,9%
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

Prajogo Pangestu Tambah Tajir Puluhan Triliun, Pepet Posisi 50 Orang Terkaya Dunia
Prajogo Pangestu Tambah Tajir Puluhan Triliun, Pepet Posisi 50 Orang Terkaya Dunia
star Konglomerasi

6 jam yang lalu

Sengatan MSCI, Intip Target Terbaru Saham CUAN & PTRO
Sengatan MSCI, Intip Target Terbaru Saham CUAN & PTRO
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top