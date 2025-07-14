Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) Sees Boon from Gold Tailwind Amid Sectoral Slump

Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) booked a strong performance in May compared to its banking peers, supported in part by commission-based income.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) booked a strong performance in May compared to its banking peers, supported in part by commission-based income, or fee-based income, from its gold-related business.

RHB Research analysts Andrey Wijaya and David Chong noted that BRIS posted net profit growth of 5% year-on-year (YoY) during January–May 2025, reaching IDR 2.91 trillion. Based on earnings data of eight public-listed banks compiled by the brokerage, BRIS’s profit growth was second only to PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA), which rose 16.3% YoY.