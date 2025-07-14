star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

What’s Next for Chandra Asri (TPIA) After Subsidiary CDIA’s Listing

What’s Next for Chandra Asri (TPIA) After Subsidiary CDIA’s Listing

Following CDIA's IPO, issuer Prajogo Pangestu TPIA has a multitude of corporate action agendas.

user-profile
Thomas Mola & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Senin, 14 Juli 2025 | 22:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — One of tycoon Prajogo Pangestu’s company PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA) has announced a series of corporate actions after it brought its subsidiary, PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), to a successful public listing.

CDIA was listed on Wednesday last week (9/7) after successfully raising IDR 2.37 trillion through the issuance of 12.48 billion new shares at IDR 190 per share. Following its initial public offering (IPO), CDIA hit its upper daily price limit or ARA (upper auto rejection) for four consecutive days, from its listing on Wednesday until today (14/7).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Euforia Saham Grup Barito, Kekayaan Prajogo Pangestu Bertambah Rp73 Triliun dalam Sehari

Konglomerasi

1 jam yang lalu

What’s Next for Chandra Asri (TPIA) After Subsidiary CDIA’s Listing

English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Prospek Saham BSDE yang Turut Jadi Pemberat Indeks Sektor Properti

Prospek Saham BSDE yang Turut Jadi Pemberat Indeks Sektor Properti

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

State-Owned Banks to Fund 'Merah Putih' Village Co-Ops

star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Petunjuk Terbaru JP Morgan untuk Pemegang Saham Pakuwon (PWON)

star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Astra International (ASII) Eyes Recovery in Second Half
Astra International (ASII) Eyes Recovery in Second Half
star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia
Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia
star Bisnis

4 jam yang lalu

Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?
Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?
star Bisnis

4 jam yang lalu

Mengurai Jejak Dana Konglomerat di Ekosistem Startup
Mengurai Jejak Dana Konglomerat di Ekosistem Startup
star Rintisan

5 jam yang lalu

Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) Sees Boon from Gold Tailwind Amid Sectoral Slump
Bank Syariah Indonesia (BRIS) Sees Boon from Gold Tailwind Amid Sectoral Slump
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top