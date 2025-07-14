What’s Next for Chandra Asri (TPIA) After Subsidiary CDIA’s Listing

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — One of tycoon Prajogo Pangestu’s company PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA) has announced a series of corporate actions after it brought its subsidiary, PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA), to a successful public listing.

CDIA was listed on Wednesday last week (9/7) after successfully raising IDR 2.37 trillion through the issuance of 12.48 billion new shares at IDR 190 per share. Following its initial public offering (IPO), CDIA hit its upper daily price limit or ARA (upper auto rejection) for four consecutive days, from its listing on Wednesday until today (14/7).