A large number of companies are set to release new bonds in the second half of the year amounting to 53 firms, according to data Pefindo.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Pefindo has so far received mandates to rate corporate bonds totaling IDR 62.37 trillion as of June, with the majority coming from the private sector. Out of the 53 companies, five come from the banking sector with estimated value of IDR 9.4 trillion.

Eight are multifinance firms with estimated bond total of IDR 9.1 trillion, while seven mining companies are poised to issue bonds worth around IDR 7.8 trillion.