WIFI has undertaken several corporate actions, including raising capital through rights issues, issuing bonds, and forming strategic partnerships.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Solusi Sinergi Digital Tbk. (WIFI), or Surge, is set to aggressively expand its network infrastructure in a bid to strengthen Indonesia’s low-cost internet segment, offering services at IDR 100,000 per month.

To support this initiative, the company, owned by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, plans to roll out a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, targeting 40 million homes passes over the next five years.