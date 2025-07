Indonesian textile manufacturers are preparing to increase production by up to 60% in anticipation of the IEU-CEPA.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Textile manufacturers are preparing to ramp up production for the European market by as much as 60 percent, in anticipation of the implementation of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA).

Chairman of the Indonesian Fiber and Filament Yarn Producers Association (APSyFI) Redma G. Wirawasta said the move is aimed at tapping into the substantial market potential offered by the 27-member bloc.