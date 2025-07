A number of brokerages have revised down their price targets for Mayora Indah (MYOR), though they continue to uphold buy recommendations.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A number of brokerages have revised down their price targets for PT Mayora Indah Tbk. (MYOR), though they continue to uphold buy recommendations for the consumer goods firm.

Bloomberg terminal data as of Wednesday (16/7/2025) shows that 22 out of 24 analysts still advise buying MYOR shares, while the remaining two have issued ‘hold’ ratings.