Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Gold and jewelry producer PT Hartadinata Abadi (HRTA) is aiming high this year by eyeing performance improvements and preparing corporate actions in the wake of the gold run, as the company earmarks a capital expenditure (capex) of IDR 150 billion.

Spot gold prices slipped 0.38% to $3,342.84 per troy ounce on Tuesday (15/7) after briefly touching its highest level since June 23. Meanwhile, US gold futures closed down 0.27% at $3,349.9 per ounce.