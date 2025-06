Bisnis, JAKARTA — In response to an audit by Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) which identified an overspending of IDR 2.92 trillion on subsidized fertilizer between 2020 and 2022, state-owned PT Pupuk Indonesia is pushing for an IDR 116 trillion project to revitalize aging plants.

Pupuk Indonesia spokesperson Cindy Sistyarani expressed the company’s appreciation to BPK’s findings along with its commitment for follow-ups.