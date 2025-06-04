How Shopee Responds to Indonesia’s Startup Slump

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As global pressures mount and competition tightens, major startups in Indonesia are taking measures to maintain profitability. In particular, TikTok-Tokopedia recently laid off hundreds of workers, while Grab is reportedly eyeing a GoTo takeover.

Like Tokopedia, Shopee is also faced with an increasingly intense competition among e-commerce platforms as logistics and operating costs soar. However, unlike Tokopedia, rather than slashing its workforce, Shopee is making efficiency efforts through relocating their operations.