Earnings, Stock Outlook for BSDE, SMRA, and CTRA Amid VAT Waiver Windfall

Property developers like Ciputra (CTRA), Bumi Serpong Damai (BSDE), and Summarecon Agung (SMRA) are poised to see value-added tax (VAT) discount windfall.

user-profile
Oktaviano DB Hana & I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 30 Juli 2025 | 15:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property developers like Ciputra (CTRA), Bumi Serpong Damai (BSDE), and Summarecon Agung (SMRA) are poised to see value-added tax (VAT) discount windfall after the government greenlighted an extension of the incentive until the end of the year.

Previously, the 100% VAT waiver for properties was only valid for January–June 2025, followed by a phase-down to 50% from July until December. However, just last week, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced that the 100% discount on VAT will be extended through the second half of the year.

