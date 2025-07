Telkom (TLKM) is streamlining its subsidiaries to focus on core business and efficiency. This move is expected to improve profitability and competitiveness.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned telco PT Telkom Indonesia (TLKM) will be trimming its subsidiaries as part of an internal restructuring to refocus on its core business and improve efficiency under the company’s new leadership.

According to Telkom president director Dian Siswarini, the company is currently streamlining its business by optimizing its subsidiaries and group portfolio.