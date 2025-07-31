star

Indonesia’s Top Billionaires Race for Expansion

Prajogo Pangestu returns to the limelight after his wealth shot up thanks to his expansion into green energy, overtaking coal baron Low Tuck Kwong.

Mutiara Nabila & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 31 Juli 2025 | 14:46

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A look into Indonesia’s wealthiest people reveals an intense competition among the country’s top magnates and conglomerate leaders as major business groups are moving to expand into new sectors through acquisitions, which not only extends their empire’s reach but also solidifies their personal wealth.

Attention is centered on Prajogo Pangestu, who made a comeback to the leaderboard with a net worth of $36.2 billion after his expansion into green energy significantly increased his wealth. Prajogo, through PT Barito Renewables Energy (BREN), now stands as one of the most aggressive players in green energy.

