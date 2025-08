Indonesia promotes itself as a safe and sustainable destination amid the Thailand-Cambodia conflict to boost foreign tourist confidence

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Tourism Ministry is ramping up its campaign promoting Indonesia as a safe global destination for foreign tourists amid the border conflict between its neighbors, Thailand and Cambodia.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ni Luh Puspa assures that Indonesia already has regulations in place regarding safety personnel in tourism operations and that her office is working to improve travelers’ trust.