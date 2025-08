Bisnis.com, JAKARTA —Shipping company PT Samudera Indonesia (SMDR) posted a substantial profit growth of 30% year-on-year (YoY)from $22.5 million to $29.3 million in the first half as the company ramps up its growth drivers through expansion efforts in the latter half.

Samudera Indonesia’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) reached $96.3 million for the same period, up 27% YoY, while revenue grew 17% YoY from $323.9 million to $379.1 million.